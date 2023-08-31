Nagapattinam-Akkaraipettai rail overbridge construction resumes after years

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In a relief for commuters forced to wait for what seems eternity at the railway gate near Nagapattinam station, the construction of a rail overbridge at a cost of Rs 101.6 crore resumed on Wednesday. The 1312-metre-long railway bridge, whose construction commenced around eight years ago, will be completed in three years, officials said.

"We have completed land acquisition for the project. We will take over from the portions completed by the railway and start construction along the state highway. The construction will commence immediately and complete in three years," an official from the state highways department told TNIE. The railway crossing to the east of Nagapattinam station has been a hassle for commuters for decades.

As the crossing is located only a few hundred metres from the station's entrance, commuters between Nagapattinam and Akkaraipettai are stranded several times during the day. Ambulances and school vans are among the worst hit by the minutes-long wait. Heeding to demands for a flyover over the railway crossing, works for it commenced around 2015.

The railway ministry constructed portions for about 110 metres along its property towards Akkaraipettai and completed it around 2018. Since then the project has suffered delays, forcing vehicle users to continue their wait at the crossing. On August 16, 2022, an order was passed to complete the project using `101.6 crore of state highways department funds.

On Wednesday, District Collector Johny Tom Varghese, TFDC Chairman N Gowthaman and municipality chairman R Marimuthu were present during the project groundbreaking ceremony. The bridge will stretch 472 metres towards Akkaraipettai, 418 metres towards Tiruvarur and 422 metres towards Nagapattinam's New Bus Stand. The three arms would be connected by a roundabout, officials said.

NAGAPATTINAM: In a relief for commuters forced to wait for what seems eternity at the railway gate near Nagapattinam station, the construction of a rail overbridge at a cost of Rs 101.6 crore resumed on Wednesday. The 1312-metre-long railway bridge, whose construction commenced around eight years ago, will be completed in three years, officials said. "We have completed land acquisition for the project. We will take over from the portions completed by the railway and start construction along the state highway. The construction will commence immediately and complete in three years," an official from the state highways department told TNIE. The railway crossing to the east of Nagapattinam station has been a hassle for commuters for decades. As the crossing is located only a few hundred metres from the station's entrance, commuters between Nagapattinam and Akkaraipettai are stranded several times during the day. Ambulances and school vans are among the worst hit by the minutes-long wait. Heeding to demands for a flyover over the railway crossing, works for it commenced around 2015.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The railway ministry constructed portions for about 110 metres along its property towards Akkaraipettai and completed it around 2018. Since then the project has suffered delays, forcing vehicle users to continue their wait at the crossing. On August 16, 2022, an order was passed to complete the project using `101.6 crore of state highways department funds. On Wednesday, District Collector Johny Tom Varghese, TFDC Chairman N Gowthaman and municipality chairman R Marimuthu were present during the project groundbreaking ceremony. The bridge will stretch 472 metres towards Akkaraipettai, 418 metres towards Tiruvarur and 422 metres towards Nagapattinam's New Bus Stand. The three arms would be connected by a roundabout, officials said.