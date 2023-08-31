Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain canal work chokes traffic on Tiruchy Road in Coimbatore

The civic body has been constructing a stormwater channel at a cost of Rs 9 crore, to prevent inundation of roads, by diverting water from Valankulam to the Sanganoor canal. 

By Express News Service

COIBATORE:  Motorists have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to carry out stormwater channel work on Tiruchy Road at night to avoid traffic congestion on the stretch between Sungam junction to Ramanathapuram junction. The civic body has been constructing a stormwater channel at a cost of Rs 9 crore, to prevent inundation of roads, by diverting water from Valankulam to the Sanganoor canal. 

The stormwater channel, 2.1 km in length, 1.2 metres in width, and 2 metres deep with a 13-metre slope, will pass through Puliyakulam, Gandhinagar, Masala Layout, Ammanulam and drains into Sanganoor Canal on the Tiruchy Road.  Half of the road has been blocked, leading to traffic congestion.  
Jagadeesh Kumar, a motorist from Singanallur said “Considering that the stretch is a vital link road, and the traffic snarls created by the work, officials must carry them out only at night.”

However, a CCMC official said only manual work is being carried out in the morning and other work involving trucks and heavy machinery is done at night. “We have installed barricades on the road and the work will be over in ten days. Once the work is complete, curing will be done for 14 days and then we shall carry out patchworks and pave roads,” the official said.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC commissioner M Prathap said, “Work is being done day and night as we are planning to finish it before December. If we stop, then we may not be able to finish the channel before the northeast monsoon season. So we shall assess the situation and take a call.”

