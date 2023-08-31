Stalin optimistic of more parties joining INDIA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his optimism on the expansion of the opposition alliance INDIA by including more political parties. During his visit to Kolathur Assembly constituency on Wednesday, Stalin inspected the progress of a rainwater canal project, which is currently underway for Rs 18.40 crore and emphasised on the importance of timely completion and the work.

He also laid the foundation stone for several upcoming projects. These projects include the construction of closed and open canals in Thanikachalam Nagar, a venture undertaken by the Water Resource Department at an expense of Rs 91.36 crores, and the establishment of an office for the assistant commissioner of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, budgeted at Rs 2.50 crore.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the public at Anitha Achievers Academy and Thamaraikulam Park. Answering queries od reporters, he expressed his positive outlook on the growing participation of political parties within the INDIA opposition alliance. Responding to inquiries about the decrease in LPG cylinder prices, he attributed it to the upcoming elections and hinted that reductions in petrol and diesel prices might also be in the anvil. Ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, R Sakkarapani, PK Sekarbabu, GCC Mayor R Priya and other elected representatives also accompanied him.

