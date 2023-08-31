Students forced to clean Head Mistress' toilet protest in front of school in TN

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Parents of children studying in Udayampalayam government school at Thoongavi village in Madathukulam alleged that HM Kalairasi has been forcing students to clean her toilet. They staged a protest in front of the school on Wednesday to highlight the issue.

Santhoshi, a parent, told The New Indian Express, "HM Kalairasi is very harsh on students and regularly abuses them verbally. At first, we thought it was part of her disciplinary action, but we found out that she has a weird character. She forces girls and boys to clean her toilet. If students protest, she threatens to issue Transfer Certificates (TC). Last month, she forced a class V student to check the water level in the plastic tank that was placed above the toilet. The boy fell inside the tank and sustained injuries. He was taken for medical treatment and is currently fine."

Priya, another parent, said, "My 5-year-old son joined the school two months ago. On the first day of school, Kalairasi declared that the school was a jail and students were prisoners. My terrified son cried and refused to go to school. After much persuasion, he goes to school reluctantly. Besides, the HM tells a child to check if her toilet is spic and span after a student cleans it. Why should children be forced to do such things?:

Head Mistress Kalairasi described the charges as baseless.

When contacted, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Tiruppur district N Geetha said she took charge recently and was not aware of the issue. "I joined three days ago and I am not aware of the incident. I will send the DEO to the school and hold an inquiry. Based on his report, action will be taken."

