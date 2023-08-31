Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 17-year-old mother arrested for murdering 4-month-old baby

The postmortem revealed that the child was killed. In an investigation carried out by the Dindigul police, they found out that the mother killed the baby due to her aversion towards her husband.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  A 17-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering her 4-month-old baby.  According to the police, the minor girl and a 27-year-old man from Velayuthapuram village in the Nilakottai block in Dindigul got married after falling in love around four years ago. "They had two children. Over the past few months, the couple engaged in quarrels, following which the girl was staying at her parents' house with her kids," the police said. They further stated that, on Monday, the couple's second child, a four-month-old girl, suddenly died.

"Though they cited health issues as the cause of death, the postmortem revealed that the child was killed. In an investigation carried out by the Dindigul police, they found out that the mother killed the baby due to her aversion towards her husband. She was arrested on Tuesday," the police added.  

Earlier, when the couple had their first child, the hospital authorities had informed the police about the girl who gave birth while she was still a minor. Following this, the girl's husband was arrested under the POCSO Act and later released.  

