Home States Tamil Nadu

Tanker explodes in Kovai factory, migrant dies

The incident happened at Bodipalayam near Madukkarai on Wednesday. Another worker suffered injuries and was admitted at Coimbatore MCH.

Published: 31st August 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

photo: S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 38-year-old migrant worker died when an empty furnace oil tanker exploded when he tried to open it using a gas cutter. The incident happened at Bodipalayam near Madukkarai on Wednesday. 
Another worker suffered injuries and was admitted at Coimbatore MCH. The deceased was identified as H Vokil from Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, and the injured person was identified as T Ravi (18) of Maharajganj district.

The police said, Vokil worked as welder in the fabrication unit owned by M Shanmugam (55) and Ravi was his helper. S Karthikeyan of Podanur, who is into water supply business, purchased a tanker that was used for transporting furnace oil. He wanted to convert it into a water tanker and left it in the fabrication unit on Tuesday. 

Around 8.30 am on Wednesday, Vokil and Ravi were cuting open one of the lids using a gas cutter when the tanker exploded. Vokil was thrown off from the tanker and died on the spot. Ravi sustained injuries on his face.  Madukkarai police sent the body for an autopsy.  The police filed a case against Shanmugam under IPC 337 (Causing hurt) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp