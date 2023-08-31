Tanker explodes in Kovai factory, migrant dies

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 38-year-old migrant worker died when an empty furnace oil tanker exploded when he tried to open it using a gas cutter. The incident happened at Bodipalayam near Madukkarai on Wednesday.

Another worker suffered injuries and was admitted at Coimbatore MCH. The deceased was identified as H Vokil from Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, and the injured person was identified as T Ravi (18) of Maharajganj district.

The police said, Vokil worked as welder in the fabrication unit owned by M Shanmugam (55) and Ravi was his helper. S Karthikeyan of Podanur, who is into water supply business, purchased a tanker that was used for transporting furnace oil. He wanted to convert it into a water tanker and left it in the fabrication unit on Tuesday.

Around 8.30 am on Wednesday, Vokil and Ravi were cuting open one of the lids using a gas cutter when the tanker exploded. Vokil was thrown off from the tanker and died on the spot. Ravi sustained injuries on his face. Madukkarai police sent the body for an autopsy. The police filed a case against Shanmugam under IPC 337 (Causing hurt) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence).

COIMBATORE: A 38-year-old migrant worker died when an empty furnace oil tanker exploded when he tried to open it using a gas cutter. The incident happened at Bodipalayam near Madukkarai on Wednesday. Another worker suffered injuries and was admitted at Coimbatore MCH. The deceased was identified as H Vokil from Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, and the injured person was identified as T Ravi (18) of Maharajganj district. The police said, Vokil worked as welder in the fabrication unit owned by M Shanmugam (55) and Ravi was his helper. S Karthikeyan of Podanur, who is into water supply business, purchased a tanker that was used for transporting furnace oil. He wanted to convert it into a water tanker and left it in the fabrication unit on Tuesday. Around 8.30 am on Wednesday, Vokil and Ravi were cuting open one of the lids using a gas cutter when the tanker exploded. Vokil was thrown off from the tanker and died on the spot. Ravi sustained injuries on his face. Madukkarai police sent the body for an autopsy. The police filed a case against Shanmugam under IPC 337 (Causing hurt) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });