Tirunelveli police shocked over theft of mobile phones inside their station

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli Town police arrested a youth who allegedly stole two mobile phones belonging to the police personnel at the police station at midnight on Wednesday.



According to sources, the suspect was identified as Ibrahim, a resident of Erwadi who is working in a Tirunelveli-based hotel. "After his working hours at the hotel on Tuesday night, the suspect had asked his owner to pay him his pending wages. The owner allegedly refused to give him the wage citing some reasons. Following this, Ibrahim went to the Town Police Station at midnight to file a complaint against his owner.

Since the police personnel on duty, including the special sub-inspector Sabapathi, were sleeping in the station, Ibrahim waited for them to get up. After the police personnel continued to sleep, he decided to leave the station. However, before leaving, he stole two mobile phones that were kept on the table, of which one belonged to the SSI and another, a CUG phone, to the police station," sources said.



"The mobile phones were switched off in the morning. When the police personnel checked the CCTV footage of the police station and nearby shops, they identified the suspect and arrested him in Erwadi," sources added.

