TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian complains of giddiness, undergoes checkup

Published: 31st August 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian was taken to Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital at King Institute in Guindy after he complained of giddiness while meeting visitors at his camp office on Wednesday.

After medical tests,  he was shifted to Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate for angiogram. A press release from the hospital said the angiogram was normal and he was sent to home after he was prescribed  medicines.

Doctors said, “The angiogram was done as part of tests as he complained of giddiness. His blood sugar also was under control.” The minister started seeing visitors after his routine morning walk. His health check up was overdue. So decided to undergo a complete health check up, sources said.

