TN’s power deficit may reach 4,380 MW next summer

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Going by the data of Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC), the state will fall short of meeting its evening peak power demand in 2024 summer, and the deficit could range from 1,080 MW to 4,380 MW. A senior official of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) told TNIE, “In a meeting held this month, SRPC projected that evening peak power demand in February next year would be 16,900 MW, but availability would only be 14,467 MW, leading to a 2,433 MW deficit. Similarly, for March, although the expected requirement is 17,800 MW, availability will be just 15,170 MW, resulting in 2,630 MW deficit.”

For April, though the expected requirement is 19,550 MW, power availability is predicted to be 15,170 MW, a deficit of 4,380 MW. “This year’s summer, there was a power shortfall of around 2,000 MW to 3,500 MW, with power demand reaching 19,387 MW on April 20,” he said. Another official said the power utility has engaged in swap arrangements in recent years, allowing utilities to exchange power to balance seasonal variations in surplus and deficit scenarios.

“This is done purely on an energy-to-energy basis, without any monetary transactions,” he pointed out, adding Tangedco has obtained swap power from state utilities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to meet peak demand from January to March. For the remaining peak hours, the utility will secure power through contractual arrangements in the power exchange, he added.

According to official sources from the State Load Dispatch Centre of Tangedco, the utility plans to sign short-term open access agreements for 500 MW in February 2024, and 600 MW each month from March to June 2024. North Chennai Stage III thermal plant, with an 800 MW capacity, is expected to start commercial operation by year-end. Additionally, power will be sourced from independent providers. The 20th Electric Power Survey of India forecasts state’s energy consumption to reach 103,612 million units in 2023-24, compared to 97,625 million units in 2022-23.

CHENNAI: Going by the data of Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC), the state will fall short of meeting its evening peak power demand in 2024 summer, and the deficit could range from 1,080 MW to 4,380 MW. A senior official of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) told TNIE, “In a meeting held this month, SRPC projected that evening peak power demand in February next year would be 16,900 MW, but availability would only be 14,467 MW, leading to a 2,433 MW deficit. Similarly, for March, although the expected requirement is 17,800 MW, availability will be just 15,170 MW, resulting in 2,630 MW deficit.” For April, though the expected requirement is 19,550 MW, power availability is predicted to be 15,170 MW, a deficit of 4,380 MW. “This year’s summer, there was a power shortfall of around 2,000 MW to 3,500 MW, with power demand reaching 19,387 MW on April 20,” he said. Another official said the power utility has engaged in swap arrangements in recent years, allowing utilities to exchange power to balance seasonal variations in surplus and deficit scenarios. “This is done purely on an energy-to-energy basis, without any monetary transactions,” he pointed out, adding Tangedco has obtained swap power from state utilities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to meet peak demand from January to March. For the remaining peak hours, the utility will secure power through contractual arrangements in the power exchange, he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to official sources from the State Load Dispatch Centre of Tangedco, the utility plans to sign short-term open access agreements for 500 MW in February 2024, and 600 MW each month from March to June 2024. North Chennai Stage III thermal plant, with an 800 MW capacity, is expected to start commercial operation by year-end. Additionally, power will be sourced from independent providers. The 20th Electric Power Survey of India forecasts state’s energy consumption to reach 103,612 million units in 2023-24, compared to 97,625 million units in 2022-23.