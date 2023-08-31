Two-year-old dies after aunt hits him with hammer

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Six days after a two-year-old was hit with a hammer by his aunt, a mentally ill woman, he succumbed to his injuries, on Wednesday. The child was undergoing treatment at the Egmore Children's Government Hospital in Chennai.

Police said, Selvi (43) is mentally ill and lives with her husband in Maduravoyal, in Chennai. She visited her home in Alapakkam, Ranipet. On August 24, Selvi's cousin, Karthikeyan, and his wife were not at home, and their son Velmurgan (2) was under the care of his grandmother. Selvi, who was staying at a neighbouring house, suddenly took a hammer and struck the child on the head.

The grandmother intervened, but Selvi attacked her as well. After hearing their screams, nearby residents rushed and transported both the injured child and the grandmother to the Kanchipuram Government Hospital. While the grandmother, Kullammal, was declared dead the same day, Velmurugan was transferred to Egmore Children's Hospital in Chennai for further treatment.

He, however, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Police said Selvi is already involved in a similar incident in Chennai, and she is currently undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai. An FIR has been registered, and further probe is on.

