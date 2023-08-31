Home States Tamil Nadu

Two-year-old dies after aunt hits him with hammer

Six days after a two-year-old was hit with a hammer by his aunt, a mentally ill woman, he succumbed to his injuries.

Published: 31st August 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Six days after a two-year-old was hit with a hammer by his aunt, a mentally ill woman, he succumbed to his injuries, on Wednesday. The child was undergoing treatment at the Egmore Children's Government Hospital in Chennai.

Police said, Selvi (43) is mentally ill and lives with her husband in Maduravoyal, in Chennai. She visited her home in Alapakkam, Ranipet. On August 24, Selvi's cousin, Karthikeyan, and his wife were not at home, and their son Velmurgan (2) was under the care of his grandmother. Selvi, who was staying at a neighbouring house, suddenly took a hammer and struck the child on the head.

The grandmother intervened, but Selvi attacked her as well. After hearing their screams, nearby residents rushed and transported both the injured child and the grandmother to the Kanchipuram Government Hospital. While the grandmother, Kullammal, was declared dead the same day, Velmurugan was transferred to Egmore Children's Hospital in Chennai for further treatment.

He, however, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Police said Selvi is already involved in a similar incident in Chennai, and she is currently undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai. An FIR has been registered, and further probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp