Why Kodanad case not transferred to CBI: EPS

MADURAI: Questioning Chief Minister MK Stalin on why he has not taken steps to transfer the Kodanad case to the CBI yet, AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami said Stalin remained silent when the issue was brought up in the assembly.

Following a darshan at Meenakshi Amman temple, EPS addressed the press at the Madurai airport on Wednesday. When asked about the status of the Kodanad case, he asked, “Why has the DMK refused to interrogate the person protecting the accused in the case? When the accused persons were arrested during the AIADMK regime, the DMK lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP argued in favour of the accused,” he said.

He also spoke about the Karnataka government’s refusal to release water from Cauvery. Taking a dig at the chief minister, EPS said Stalin was incapable of pressing for a favourable judgement on the Cauvery issue. “Stalin is concerned with saving the people of the nation through the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) while staying a mute spectator to the needs of his own people. If he is genuinely concerned, the CM would speak to the Karnataka chief minister on the need to release water from Cauvery to TN, when he visits Bengaluru. But he is preoccupied with power politics,” EPS added.

