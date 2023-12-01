Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court refuses to extend stay against OPS using party flag, symbol

Turning down the plea for extension, the judge directed OPS not to violate the interim order passed already by taking into account an undertaking given by his counsel that there wouldn’t be violations

Embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam

Embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has refused to extend the interim stay granted against former CM O Panneerselvam for using the AIADMK flag, symbol and letterhead, besides claiming to be the coordinator of the party.

When a civil suit filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the matter came up for hearing before Justice N Sathish Kumar on Thursday, senior counsel PH Aravindh Pandian, representing OPS, sought to adjourn the matter citing pending an appeal against the interim stay.

But, senior counsel Vijay Narayan appearing for EPS pressed for going ahead with hearing the suits and sought an extension of stay. Turning down the plea for extension, the judge directed OPS not to violate the interim order passed already by taking into account an undertaking given by his counsel that there wouldn’t be any violations.

Justice Kumar granted the interim stay on November 7 citing orders of the HC and Supreme Court on expulsion of OPS and his supporters.

