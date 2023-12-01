Home States Tamil Nadu

Offshore energy will be game changer in Tamil Nadu & boost economy, says TEDA chief

Power secretary Beela Rajesh said the state has created a special purpose vehicle for projects related to renewable energy with an objective of 19,500 MW to 25,000 MW of power generation next year.

Published: 01st December 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

windmills

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Offshore wind energy is going to be the game changer in Tamil Nadu as lots of initiatives are taken in green manufacturing and green power generation which could also act as a key strength to the state in relation to the economic progress of the country, according to Han Raj Verma, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency.

Speaking at the 13th edition of Tanenergy Summit & Awards 2023 under the theme ‘Energy and economy - A paradigm shift’ organised by FICCI on Thursday, he stressed the need for the creation of a battery storage system for absorbing excess generation of green power, besides skilling people in the renewable energy sector to undertake projects of all kinds with the help of all stakeholders. This, in turn, would make more and more jobs available in the energy sector in the state. 

Verma further said that with the target of reaching a $1 trillion economy by 2030, Tamil Nadu has taken upon the task of giving the competitive push on the world stage in the implementation of all policy frameworks in manufacturing and other key sectors, including renewable energy. 

Power secretary Beela Rajesh said the state has created a special purpose vehicle for projects related to renewable energy with an objective of 19,500 MW to 25,000 MW of power generation for next year. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Offshore wind energy green manufacturing power generation FICCI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp