Offshore energy will be game changer in Tamil Nadu & boost economy, says TEDA chief

CHENNAI: Offshore wind energy is going to be the game changer in Tamil Nadu as lots of initiatives are taken in green manufacturing and green power generation which could also act as a key strength to the state in relation to the economic progress of the country, according to Han Raj Verma, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency.

Speaking at the 13th edition of Tanenergy Summit & Awards 2023 under the theme ‘Energy and economy - A paradigm shift’ organised by FICCI on Thursday, he stressed the need for the creation of a battery storage system for absorbing excess generation of green power, besides skilling people in the renewable energy sector to undertake projects of all kinds with the help of all stakeholders. This, in turn, would make more and more jobs available in the energy sector in the state.

Verma further said that with the target of reaching a $1 trillion economy by 2030, Tamil Nadu has taken upon the task of giving the competitive push on the world stage in the implementation of all policy frameworks in manufacturing and other key sectors, including renewable energy.

Power secretary Beela Rajesh said the state has created a special purpose vehicle for projects related to renewable energy with an objective of 19,500 MW to 25,000 MW of power generation for next year.

