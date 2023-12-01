Home States Tamil Nadu

Post 5-state election PM candidate will be decided by INDIA bloc: MP Kanimozhi

She remarked that the INDIA bloc will sweep the Assembly polls and added that the results will give a new faith for the people, and a good memory for the alliance.

Published: 01st December 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kanimozhi-EPS

DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi said on Thursday that the leaders of the INDIA bloc will choose the PM candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after the announcement of Assembly election results in five states.

Responding to media persons on whether CM MK Stalin will be chosen as the PM candidate, Kanimozhi said, "Let the results of the five state elections come. After that, INDIA bloc leaders will hold a meeting and decide on the PM candidate."

She remarked that the INDIA bloc will sweep the Assembly polls and added that the results will give a new faith for the people, and a good memory for the alliance. The MP further accused the BJP of using IT, ED and CBI departments against those opposing them and added that the recent instance of ED interrogating TN Minister Ponmudi was an attempt to threaten the DMK party.

Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and KKSSR Ramachandran were also present during the MP's interaction with the media. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanimozhi 2024 Lok Sabha polls PM candidate MK Stalin INDIA bloc

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp