Post 5-state election PM candidate will be decided by INDIA bloc: MP Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi said on Thursday that the leaders of the INDIA bloc will choose the PM candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after the announcement of Assembly election results in five states.



Responding to media persons on whether CM MK Stalin will be chosen as the PM candidate, Kanimozhi said, "Let the results of the five state elections come. After that, INDIA bloc leaders will hold a meeting and decide on the PM candidate."



She remarked that the INDIA bloc will sweep the Assembly polls and added that the results will give a new faith for the people, and a good memory for the alliance. The MP further accused the BJP of using IT, ED and CBI departments against those opposing them and added that the recent instance of ED interrogating TN Minister Ponmudi was an attempt to threaten the DMK party.



Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and KKSSR Ramachandran were also present during the MP's interaction with the media.

