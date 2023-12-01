Regaining Katchatheevu only solution: K Annamalai

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A permanent solution to the country’s conflict with Sri Lanka is regaining Katchatheevu, said BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday. Addressing media persons at Velankanni in the district, the BJP leader, to a question on the island nation continuing to arrest Tamil Nadu fishers and impounding their boats, said,

“It is not just the chief minister but I, too, write to the Union government whenever our fishers are arrested. [Union External Affairs] Minister Jaishankar responds to them. Our consular support is high. The [Union] government is with Tamil Nadu fishers and makes effort for their speedy repatriation.”

The BJP leader further said that Sri Lanka will not dare to open fire at Indian fishers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi “would not hesitate to respond”. The Union government’s subsidy is in each vessel seized and the PM wishes for our fishers to own boats, he added.

Further, mentioning the conflict as a complex process, Annamalai said, “Ever since we ceded Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, our international boundaries changed. A permanent solution is reclaiming it.” On the complaints of heavy rain causing water stagnation in Chennai, the BJP leader said, “From ground-level workers to officials, people are working hard to control the flood-like situation. There is only one question people need to ask. Why is the issue persisting every year?”

Mentioning that he feels embarrassed that Chennai gets inundated in rainwater every time, he said the city is missing its business investments to others due to this. On Thursday morning, Annamalai visited Velankanni and offered prayers at the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health. The priests led by Parish Priest Fr S Arputharaj welcomed him.



