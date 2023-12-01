Southern Railway simplifies process of establishing food stalls 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant move toward fostering a business-friendly environment and enhancing the ease of doing business, Southern Railway has simplified the approval process for setting up stalls selling eatables and packaged drinking water across railway stations.

“Now, manufacturers and franchisees wanting to sell their products in railway catering units can seek approval on a walk-in basis throughout the year,” a statement on Thursday said. The list of items for sale can be downloaded from the Southern Railway website.

Interested parties can download the application forms from www.sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Form duly filled up along with the required documents can be submitted to the office of the chief commercial manager/passenger services & catering, Southern Railway, Chennai.

Currently, branded packaged edible products like biscuits, chocolates, cakes and other items are being sold at static catering stalls in stations. Only the products approved by the railway administration and those part of the approved lists can be sold in the catering stalls.

Traditionally, the approval process for manufacturers and franchisees of these products involved a tender/expression of interest mode, thus limiting opportunities for inclusion and leading to delays.

