Stalin planning to make son Udhayanidhi CM, but how will it help people: Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

COIMNBATORE: “Chief Minister MK Stalin is already exploiting people and is planning to elevate his son Udhayanidhi to the post. Imagine the condition of people if this happens,” AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has said.

Addressing the hundreds of cadres of MMK, TMMK and other minority parties who joined the AIADMK in Salem on Thursday morning, Palaniswami said Stalin’s idea of giving the CM post to his son would not work. “What will happen if Udhayanidhi becomes the CM, as the people of the state are already suffering under Stalin’s governance? Like how it is done in a royalty, Stalin is making efforts to make Udhayanidhi as deputy CM and then CM,” he charged.

Further, Palaniswami stated that the DMK did not do any good to people in the last two and a half years. “Stalin has made the lives of middle-class people miserable as prices of essentials have gone up by 40%. Out of the 520 poll promises made by Stalin, only a few have been fulfilled. But he claims that the government has implemented all promises,” he said.

He added, “The chief minister only cares about the welfare of his family members, not the people. The DMK government has looted every department, that’s its only achievement. People were happy during the AIADMK government.”

Further, Palaniswami said the AIADMK would continue to protect the Muslim community and listed various initiatives carried out by his government including distribution of 5225 tonnes of rice to mosques during Ramzan and increasing financial assistance to people undertaking Hajj pilgrimage.

