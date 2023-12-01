Storm in offing: Tamil Nadu readies relief camps, rescue teams to face heavy rains forecast

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is gearing up to face the heavy rains forecast by the meteorological department over the next few days. After reviewing the overall situation and the forecast made for the next four days at the Chennai Corporation, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday directed all departments to work in a coordinated manner to undertake relief works.

After Wednesday’s downpour in northern TN, Avadi in Tiruvallur recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 19 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday. An official release said eight TN State Disaster Response Force teams with 200 personnel and nine National Disaster Response Force teams with 225 personnel have rushed to Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts to undertake relief and rescue operations. As many as 4,967 relief camps and 121 multi-purpose shelters have been kept ready.

The precautions are being taken as a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to concentrate into a depression on Friday. It is expected to gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm around December 3 and hit the coast near north TN and south Andhra in the early morning of December 4.

Collectors told to issue timely warnings to fishers

S Balakrishnan, deputy director general of meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre, said one or two places in the delta districts would receive very heavy rains on December 2. On December 3 and 4, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu may witness very heavy rains in one or two places.

The CM has directed collectors of all coastal districts, including Chennai, to ensure water resources are properly managed besides sending timely warnings to fishermen and the public, relocating people living in flood-prone areas and keeping ready multipurpose shelters for people affected by rains. He also directed IAS officers deputed for monitoring rain-related works to rush to their assigned districts.

Following instructions to fishermen, who ventured into the sea, all boats from the eastern bank have returned to shore. On the western bank, 477 boats are in safe locations and the fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea until further information. Besides, the fishermen engaged in deep-sea fishing have been instructed to return immediately. Personnel from three armed forces have been requested to keep themselves ready for relief work.

The CM said the people sheltered in relief camps should be given food, safe drinking water, and medical assistance. According to the met department, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts on Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rain may occur in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts while heavy rain is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Sivagangai on Saturday.

Little rain in chennai but commute slow

Chennai: The day after Wednesday’s downpour was drier in Chennai. However, newly-laid arterial and bus route roads were stripped bare by the rains in many parts of the capital and, along with lingering waterlogging in some parts, led to traffic jams and hardship to commuters across the city

Prep in place

4,967 relief camps and 121 multi-purpose shelters ready across TN

296 motor pumps ready to deal with inunda-tion in Chennai

1913 Chennai corporation number to dial for rain-related problems in the city

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is gearing up to face the heavy rains forecast by the meteorological department over the next few days. After reviewing the overall situation and the forecast made for the next four days at the Chennai Corporation, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday directed all departments to work in a coordinated manner to undertake relief works. After Wednesday’s downpour in northern TN, Avadi in Tiruvallur recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 19 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday. An official release said eight TN State Disaster Response Force teams with 200 personnel and nine National Disaster Response Force teams with 225 personnel have rushed to Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts to undertake relief and rescue operations. As many as 4,967 relief camps and 121 multi-purpose shelters have been kept ready. The precautions are being taken as a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to concentrate into a depression on Friday. It is expected to gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm around December 3 and hit the coast near north TN and south Andhra in the early morning of December 4. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Collectors told to issue timely warnings to fishers S Balakrishnan, deputy director general of meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre, said one or two places in the delta districts would receive very heavy rains on December 2. On December 3 and 4, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu may witness very heavy rains in one or two places. The CM has directed collectors of all coastal districts, including Chennai, to ensure water resources are properly managed besides sending timely warnings to fishermen and the public, relocating people living in flood-prone areas and keeping ready multipurpose shelters for people affected by rains. He also directed IAS officers deputed for monitoring rain-related works to rush to their assigned districts. Following instructions to fishermen, who ventured into the sea, all boats from the eastern bank have returned to shore. On the western bank, 477 boats are in safe locations and the fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea until further information. Besides, the fishermen engaged in deep-sea fishing have been instructed to return immediately. Personnel from three armed forces have been requested to keep themselves ready for relief work. The CM said the people sheltered in relief camps should be given food, safe drinking water, and medical assistance. According to the met department, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rain may occur in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts while heavy rain is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Sivagangai on Saturday. Little rain in chennai but commute slow Chennai: The day after Wednesday’s downpour was drier in Chennai. However, newly-laid arterial and bus route roads were stripped bare by the rains in many parts of the capital and, along with lingering waterlogging in some parts, led to traffic jams and hardship to commuters across the city Prep in place 4,967 relief camps and 121 multi-purpose shelters ready across TN 296 motor pumps ready to deal with inunda-tion in Chennai 1913 Chennai corporation number to dial for rain-related problems in the city Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp