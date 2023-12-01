Tamil Nadu: After years, 18 tribal houses in Anchetti Taluk in Krishnagiri get lights

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: After keeping them waiting for many years, the Tamil Nadu electricity board recently gave power connection to houses of 18 tribal people and four caste Hindus at Doddamanju panchayat in Anchetti taluk.

On October 26, 2022, TNIE highlighted that four Irula families in Onnepuram and Kappukuzhi villages who constructed houses under a government scheme were waiting for a power connection for more than five years.

However, there was no development and TNIE carried another article on November 20, 2023 on the issue, following which TNEB officials on November 25, gave electricity to 22 houses in OnBellatti, Doddur and Chikkamanju that received power connections under the hut service scheme.

