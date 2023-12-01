Home States Tamil Nadu

Man robs niece of Pocso aid, held again

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly failing to repay the `3 lakh that he stole from his niece, who had received the amount as compensation in a Pocso case. The child was sexually assaulted by her father two years ago.

Police said on May 4, 2021, the child’s mother lodged a complaint at Villivakkam All Women Police Station stating that her husband, who is 40 years old now, had sexually assaulted their daughter. Subsequently, the police arrested the father under section 10 of the Pocso Act (aggravated sexual assault) and remanded him in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the mother, along with the girl, went to stay with her younger brother *Ayyapan (Name chnaged) (38). Ayyapan also helped the family with court proceedings in the sexual assault case. Later, as mandated in the Pocso Act, the victim was provided compensation.

Based on a complaint from the child’s mother, police said, “Ayyapan stole Rs 5 lakh from the child’s bank account. When the woman questioned him about this, he shouted at them and threw the mother-daughter duo out of his house.” He was arrested by police on November 14 last year.

However, the magistrate released him on bail a few days later, since the suspect paid Rs 2 lakh back to the victim and agreed to return Rs 3 lakh, the remaining amount, within a year. “Since a year has passed and Ayyapan has still not paid back the Rs 3 lakh, we arrested him on Tuesday,” a police officer said.

Pocso case Theft

