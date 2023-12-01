Tamil Nadu police submit proposal on guidelines for RSS march

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have submitted a proposal on guidelines and conditions for allowing route marches of RSS as per the instructions of the Supreme Court. Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted the proposal prepared by DGP Shankar Jiwal in the court when a contempt of court case on the matter came up for hearing before Justice G Jayachandran on Wednesday.

According to the proposal, the event shall not be held in congested, narrow areas and routes where important institutions like hospitals, schools and religious places are located, and NOC from the local bodies concerned has to be obtained. CCTV surveillance should be provided.

Organisers shall not exhibit or disseminate any pictures, symbols, placards, signs or any other objects or things which may offend decency or promote enmity on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language or community. The events should not be organised in areas of traffic congestion and other places with a history of communal and caste clashes.

