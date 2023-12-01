Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu School PTA to appoint four legal experts to handle cases

Published: 01st December 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The general body meeting of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of schools was held on Thursday after a gap of five years. A resolution to allocate Rs 53.2 lakh for buying benches for primary schools and loudspeakers to conduct morning prayers for high and higher secondary schools was passed during the meeting.

During his speech at the meeting, minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also brought in a special agenda to appoint four legal experts to handle the court cases in the department and this was also passed by the general body members. On Thursday, two vice presidents of the general body council and 12 members of the executive council of the PTA were elected. There are a total of 176 members in the PTA, including 10 members appointed by the school education minister who is also the president of the PTA, and five members appointed by the government.

The general body also passed a resolution to allow nursery schools, CBSE schools, and schools attached to other boards to join the association by paying a fee similar to private schools. The fee was set at Rs 100 for nursery schools, Rs 200 for nursery and primary schools, Rs 2,500, and Rs 3,000 for high schools and higher secondary schools attached to other boards. The last general body meeting of the association was held on December 27, 2018. 

