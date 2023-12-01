Home States Tamil Nadu

Tenkasi village chief seeks ban on mineral trucks with over 10 wheels

"The number of such trucks has increased in the past week and this has caused severe damage to the roads and the drinking water pipelines laid on the roadsides."

Published: 01st December 2023

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Keezha Kadayam panchayat president S Boominath on Thursday submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police T P Sureshkumar, seeking action to stop trucks with more than 10 wheels plying to transport minerals to Kerala. He also cited a recent high court order.

"The number of wheels on the trucks transporting the mineral should not exceed 10 as per a recent court order. However, trucks with more than 10 wheels are travelling through Kadayam. The number of such trucks has increased in the past one week and this has caused severe damage to the roads and the drinking water pipelines laid on the roadsides.

Commuters, particularly school children, are affected by the traffic congestion created by such vehicles during office hours. Hence, the police should put a stop to the use of such trucks in transporting minerals," said Boominath.

