Two arrested for conducting sex-selective abortions in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
Published: 01st December 2023 06:29 AM | Last Updated: 01st December 2023 01:11 PM | A+A A-
KALLAKURICHI: A quack and his assistant were arrested near Kallakurichi for conducting sex-selective abortions. The Chinnasalem police said the arrests on Wednesday followed an inspection carried out by a team from Tamil Nadu State Medical Vigilance led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Saravana Kumar, at a scanning centre in Indili near the Melur government health centre.
“During the inquiry, we found that the scan centre was illegally run by R Murugesan (43), and his assistant R Chinnaraj (28) of the village. Murugesan studied only up to high school. We also found he had conducted sex-selective abortions,” said a senior official from Kallakurichi health department.
The health department officials confiscated the scanning equipment, medicines, two cars, and a bike, and sealed his residence, where the scan centre was being operated. Both Murugesan and Chinnaraj were handed over to Chinnasalem police for further proceedings.
Based on a complaint from Chinnasalem Government Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr A. Kural Iniyan, a case was filed. Sources said he charged Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 for abortions.