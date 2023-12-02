Home States Tamil Nadu

198/414 lifts in Tamil Nadu government hospitals need restoration: Senior PWD official

Another official told TNIE, “Recently, we completed electrical work in 15 GHs across districts including Chennai, Tiruchy and Villupuram at a cost of Rs 2.66 crore.

Published: 02nd December 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Lifts at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital are in need of attention. (Photo | D Sampath Kumar)

Lifts at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital are in need of attention. (Photo | D Sampath Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PWD has sought funds from the state government through the health department to restore and repair 198 lifts at government hospitals across the state. A senior PWD official said, “We manage approximately 414 lifts in GHs functioning under the DME. Our recent survey identified that 198 lifts in various hospitals are in need of replacement.

We are still inspecting hospitals to identify older lifts. In Chennai alone, nearly 100 lifts, including those in Rajiv Gandhi hospital, Stanley hospital and Egmore children’s hospital, have to be restored. We have sought funds to restore 198 lifts, and disbursement is likely in a phased manner.” He saidplans are afoot to begin work on lifts at Rajiv Gandhi and Stanley hospitals in January next.

Another official told TNIE, “Recently, we completed electrical work in 15 GHs across districts including Chennai, Tiruchy and Villupuram at a cost of Rs 2.66 crore. Based on requests, PWD has sought for funds towards annual maintenance of lifts.”

A doctor from Karur Government Hospital, on condition of anonymity, said,  “Lift operators jobs are yet to be filled in several hospitals. Some major government hospitals lack sufficient number of lifts.” When contacted, a PWD official said, “The health department will assign lift operators. A joint survey by health and PWD officials is under way to identify hospitals in need of new lifts. Proposals will be submitted to the government soon.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PWD government hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp