2008 Tirunelveli train murder: Order for CBI probe stayed by Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday stayed a recent order passed by a single judge of the court directing the CBI to conduct A fresh investigation into a murder that took place on a train in Tirunelveli district in 2008.

The single judge had also directed the state government to pay a total compensation of Rs 1.1 crore to five persons- Rs 30 lakh to one and Rs 20 lakh each to four others - who suffered a malicious prosecution by the CB-CID police who had earlier investigated the case.

But, following an appeal filed by the state government, a bench of justices SM Subramaniam and R Kalaimathi stayed the order on Friday. The bench observed aspects such as the award of compensation, order of fresh investigation and the principles laid down by the Supreme Court need to be considered. The case was adjourned for a month.

The case pertained to the murder of Rajesh Prabhu, a software engineer, on the Nagercoil-Tirpathy-Mumbai Express Train on Jan 13, 2008. The petitioners- R Jeyakumar Jothi, T Subramanian, K Jeyaram Jothi, S Ramesh and M Rengaiah- who were on a pilgrimage to Tirupathi- were also travelling in a reserved coach in the train.

