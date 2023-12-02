Home States Tamil Nadu

2008 Tirunelveli train murder: Order for CBI probe stayed by Madras High Court

The single judge had also directed the state government to pay a total compensation of Rs 1.1 crore to five persons- Rs 30 lakh to one and Rs 20 lakh each to four others.

Published: 02nd December 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday stayed a recent order passed by a single judge of the court directing the CBI to conduct A fresh investigation into a murder that took place on a train in Tirunelveli district in 2008. 

The single judge had also directed the state government to pay a total compensation of Rs 1.1 crore to five persons- Rs 30 lakh to one and Rs 20 lakh each to four others - who suffered a malicious prosecution by the CB-CID police who had earlier investigated the case. 

But, following an appeal filed by the state government, a bench of justices SM Subramaniam and R Kalaimathi stayed the order on Friday. The bench observed aspects such as the award of compensation, order of fresh investigation and the principles laid down by the Supreme Court need to be considered. The case was adjourned for a month. 

The case pertained to the murder of Rajesh Prabhu, a software engineer, on the Nagercoil-Tirpathy-Mumbai Express Train on Jan 13, 2008. The petitioners- R Jeyakumar Jothi, T Subramanian, K Jeyaram Jothi, S Ramesh and M Rengaiah- who were on a pilgrimage to Tirupathi- were also travelling in a reserved coach in the train. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Train murder compensation Tirunelveli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp