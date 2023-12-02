Home States Tamil Nadu

27-year-old milk seller hacked to death in Tamil Nadu, one held, two on run

The preliminary investigation revealed that Nandhakumar had lent money to Vignesh, who rears a pig farm. Both of them had quarrelled a few days ago as Nandhakumar had demanded the money back.

Published: 02nd December 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A man was arrested after a milk vendor was hacked to death by a gang allegedly over a money dispute near Meelavittan here on Friday. The deceased has been identified as A Nandhakumar (27) of Pandarampatti. The incident happened when Nandakumar was on the way back home on a two-wheeler. SIPCOT police said the gang waylaid him at SV Tank on the Meelavittan road and brutally hacked him to death.

Additional Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan, DSP (Rural) Suresh inspected the crime scene and began investigations. Police arrested Vignesh of Meelavittan village and his gang behind the murder. Vignesh was recently acquitted in a murder case that happened in 2014.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Nandhakumar had lent money to Vignesh, who rears a pig farm. Both of them had quarrelled a few days ago, as Nandhakumar had demanded the money back, said a police source. A case has been registered at SIPCOT police station and further investigation is on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hacked to death MOnetary dispute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp