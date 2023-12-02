27-year-old milk seller hacked to death in Tamil Nadu, one held, two on run

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A man was arrested after a milk vendor was hacked to death by a gang allegedly over a money dispute near Meelavittan here on Friday. The deceased has been identified as A Nandhakumar (27) of Pandarampatti. The incident happened when Nandakumar was on the way back home on a two-wheeler. SIPCOT police said the gang waylaid him at SV Tank on the Meelavittan road and brutally hacked him to death.

Additional Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan, DSP (Rural) Suresh inspected the crime scene and began investigations. Police arrested Vignesh of Meelavittan village and his gang behind the murder. Vignesh was recently acquitted in a murder case that happened in 2014.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Nandhakumar had lent money to Vignesh, who rears a pig farm. Both of them had quarrelled a few days ago, as Nandhakumar had demanded the money back, said a police source. A case has been registered at SIPCOT police station and further investigation is on.

