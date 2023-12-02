Cancel service extension to Assembly secretary: Tamil Nadu Minister Ramadoss 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association on Friday opposed the extension of service given to Assembly secretary K Srinivasan and redesignating him as principal secretary.

They urged CM MK Stalin to cancel this extension and appoint someone eligible for the post.

Ramadoss and the association recalled that Stalin, as leader of the opposition on March 12, 2018, had opposed the appointment of Srinivasan as Assembly secretary.

Now, Stalin has done what he opposed. Ramadoss said that by extending the service of Srinivasan, the opportunity for others has been snatched away. “In the past, a similar service extension was given to three Assembly secretaries, which affected the promotional aspects of many eligible officers,” Ramadoss said.

