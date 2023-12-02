Chief Minister MK Stalin hails Dalit icon Iyothee Das, inaugurates Rs 2.4 crore memorial

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday threw open a new memorial for Dalit icon Iyothee Das at Gandhi Memorial, Adyar, to mark the 175th birth anniversary of the leader.

The state government, as a tribute to Iyothee Das’s contributions to Dalits and society at large, has constructed the memorial and a statue for Rs 2.49 crore. In his address, Stalin highlighted the profound legacy left by Iyothee Das. He emphasised the government’s commitment to a new scheme aimed at renovating Dalit habitations named after Das, allocating Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years.

This memorial stands as a tribute to Das’ intellectual prowess and contributions. Stalin urged people to embrace Das’ teachings and integrate his visionary thoughts into Tamil society for its betterment.

Ministers K Ponmudy, EV Velu, MP Saminathan, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, DK president K Veeramani, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, IUML president KM Kader Mohideen, MP A Raja, Thamizhachi Thangapandian and VCK’s Ravikumar were present.

