Coimbatore district rural police introduce13 hawk eye patrol vehicles

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district (rural ) police on Friday inducted 13 dual camera-mounted hawk eye patrol vehicles. Speaking after flagging off the vehicles, Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan said the cameras, fitted in the front and rear sides of the vehicles, can record and store videos in a digital video recorder (DVR) inside the vehicles.

L&T Infrastructure Transportation Limited donated `17 lakh under CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative. The cameras can record during the night thanks to their infrared features. The DVR can store 2TB worth of data for a maximum of 45 days.

Badrinarayanan said the vehicles will be parked in places where people gather in big numbers. “We can get a clear visual from the cameras on the front and rear side of the vehicles and it can be monitored from the police control room. It is a vibration-free camera, and the footage is clear during the day and night. We have installed the cameras on 13 patrol vehicles in the first phase and plan to induct 40 two-wheeler patrol vehicles in the next phase,” said Badrinarayanan.

Further, he said the Coimbatore rural police limit has 11,000 CCTV cameras. Of them, 10,200 cameras are in working condition. “We have been adding CCTV cameras across the district. We have installed 450 CCTV cameras at the jurisdiction of Sulur police station and 200 cameras at the Karamadai and Mettupalayam police station jurisdictions. We are planning to install 200 CCTV cameras at the Pollachi soon,” he added.

Suresh Sankar Narayanan, project head, Parthiban, operations manager, L&T Transportation Infrastructure Limited, Coimbatore participated in the event.

