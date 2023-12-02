Five months after test, TNPSC yet to recruit librarians

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It’s been five months since the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducted a recruitment test for 35 library-related posts across the state, but the results are yet to be declared which has left the aspirants worried.

M Arunkumar, a candidate from Salem, told TNIE, “On January, TNPSC released notification to fill 35 posts such as College librarian, Librarian and Information officer, District library officer, etc in the Tamil Nadu legal Educational Service and Tamil Nadu educational service interview and non-interview methods. Around 5, 000 candidates wrote the Computer Based Test in May. The result was published only for interview posts on August 14. Based on a TNPSC letter, candidates like me uploaded certificates in the portal from August 31 to October 14. After that, there has been on communication TNPSC.”

Another candidate, V Kalpana from Coimbatore, said, “As per the TNSPC calendar, the recruitment process should have been over by August. We don’t know the reason for the delay. We are not able to prepare for the next competitive exam.”

Tamil Nadu Library Professionals Association general secretary T Magudeswaran said results have not been announced for 23 non-interview posts of library assistants and librarian and Information Assistants Grade-II as well. “After the inauguration of the Kalaingar centenary library in Madurai, librarian assistants were transferred from the Anna centenary library in Chennai. As a result, works are affected in Chennai,” he pointed out.

When asked about it, an officer from the TNPSC told TNIE that the recruitment would happen in two weeks. TNPSC chairman (in-charge) C Muniyanathan did not respond to TNIE’s calls for a comment.

