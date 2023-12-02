Home States Tamil Nadu

Gear up to tackle cyclone & rain: CM MK Stalin to district collectors

A team to promptly clear fallen trees has to be kept ready ll the time and emergency wards should be ready round the clock, Stalin said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin taking part in a meeting with officials on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin has urged district collectors to take all steps to protect the lives of people and valuables during the cyclone and heavy rain over the next few days.

He was talking to collectors of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Vellore and Ranipet through video-conference following an IMD alert on cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal.

Speaking about precautionary measures to be taken by district administration, Stalin said proper warnings should be issued to those who are vulnerable and they should be accommodated in relief centres. Collectors should ensure the availability of food, drinking water, electricity and other basic needs at relief centres. Tangedco should take steps to prevent any power leakage and other mishaps. A team to promptly clear fallen trees has to be kept ready ll the time and emergency wards should be ready round the clock, Stalin said.

Kitchen at relief centres should be prepared to cook food for people being accommodated, he added.
Stalin also urged the collectors to coordinate relief efforts with local bodies, police, fire and rescue services, and to update ministers, chief secretary, and department secretaries.

Join relief work, Stalin tells DMK MLAs
Chennai: Following IMD’s heavy rain warning across various districts from Saturday, CM MK Stalin urged DMK MLAs to actively engage in relief efforts along with government officials in their respective regions. In an official statement, Stalin emphasised the crucial role of MLAs and party functionaries in supporting government officials during the rain. He stressed the importance of their collaboration in executing relief measures, including provision of essential commodities  such as food, clothing, and medicines to affected people.

