India’s global status hit under Modi: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said that the union government is focusing more on propaganda and PR activities than governance and policy matters, and it resulted in a rapid decline in the country’s global status.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the party’s state committee meeting in Coimbatore, Yechury said the recent allegation made by the US against India was very serious and demanded the government to come clean on the issue.

“The allegation from the US is not like a statement from the government. This is a case filed by an attorney of the US with evidence naming people and giving clear-cut connections of how the Indian state was involved in the plot. The Modi government has to come out clean as it is a very serious matter for Indians living in the US,” he said.

Further, Yechury described India’s performance in the election to the Unesco executive board on Thursday, where India got 18 votes whereas Pakistan secured 38 votes from Asian countries, as unprecedented, and questioned the foreign policy. “We are the leaders of the global south, we are championing the cause of developing countries. Why is this happening? It must be answered,” he said.

Referring to GDP growth for the last quarter, he questioned the calculations.”The chief statistician of the Modi government said GDP cannot be more than 6.5%. In reality, we look at the Income Tax department data, more than 40,000 corporates have dropped out of the tax net as they have closed operations. Figures show that FDI inflow has dropped by 77%. So where is the growth rate and what calculation they have come up with,” he asked.

The CPM leader further said the party is committed to strengthening the INDIA bloc. “To safeguard democracy and democratic rights of people, it is imperative that the BJP led by Modi must be separated from holding the government and state power. That is the objective with which the INDIA bloc will work. Once election results of the five states are out, INDIA bloc constituents will sit together and plan for the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

