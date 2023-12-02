Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 19 crore released for self-defence courses for government school girls in Tamil Nadu 

Under the scheme, the students will be taught karate, judo, taekwondo and silambam apart from teaching them how to use items like duppatta, key chains, bags, pens and pencils for self defence.

Published: 02nd December 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Funds

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The integrated school education department has released Rs 19 crore to conduct three-month self-defence courses for girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the state. The scheme will be implemented in 6,941 government middle schools and 6,267 high and higher secondary schools in he state. 

Under the scheme, the students will be taught karate, judo, taekwondo and silambam apart from teaching them how to use the daily used items like duppatta, key chains, bags, pens and pencils among others for self-defence. Each school will be allocated Rs 5,000 per month to pay the trainers and provide snacks for the students.

Two classes will be held each week while the integrated education department has also shared the topics to be covered in each class. Female trainers should be given preference. There will be 24 classes including lessons to improve the physical strength of the students. The schools can also take help and sponsorship from school management committees (SMCs) and alumni to conduct the classes, said a circular from the department. 

“Last year, the funds were released only in February because of which many schools struggled to conduct 24 classes. After we raised this issue, funds have been released earlier this year. However, the department has to increase the funds given conduct the classes as all schools can’t manage to get sponsorship,” said a headmaster from Namakkal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
self-defence courses Girls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp