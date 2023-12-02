Rs 19 crore released for self-defence courses for government school girls in Tamil Nadu 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The integrated school education department has released Rs 19 crore to conduct three-month self-defence courses for girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the state. The scheme will be implemented in 6,941 government middle schools and 6,267 high and higher secondary schools in he state.

Under the scheme, the students will be taught karate, judo, taekwondo and silambam apart from teaching them how to use the daily used items like duppatta, key chains, bags, pens and pencils among others for self-defence. Each school will be allocated Rs 5,000 per month to pay the trainers and provide snacks for the students.

Two classes will be held each week while the integrated education department has also shared the topics to be covered in each class. Female trainers should be given preference. There will be 24 classes including lessons to improve the physical strength of the students. The schools can also take help and sponsorship from school management committees (SMCs) and alumni to conduct the classes, said a circular from the department.

“Last year, the funds were released only in February because of which many schools struggled to conduct 24 classes. After we raised this issue, funds have been released earlier this year. However, the department has to increase the funds given conduct the classes as all schools can’t manage to get sponsorship,” said a headmaster from Namakkal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The integrated school education department has released Rs 19 crore to conduct three-month self-defence courses for girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the state. The scheme will be implemented in 6,941 government middle schools and 6,267 high and higher secondary schools in he state. Under the scheme, the students will be taught karate, judo, taekwondo and silambam apart from teaching them how to use the daily used items like duppatta, key chains, bags, pens and pencils among others for self-defence. Each school will be allocated Rs 5,000 per month to pay the trainers and provide snacks for the students. Two classes will be held each week while the integrated education department has also shared the topics to be covered in each class. Female trainers should be given preference. There will be 24 classes including lessons to improve the physical strength of the students. The schools can also take help and sponsorship from school management committees (SMCs) and alumni to conduct the classes, said a circular from the department. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Last year, the funds were released only in February because of which many schools struggled to conduct 24 classes. After we raised this issue, funds have been released earlier this year. However, the department has to increase the funds given conduct the classes as all schools can’t manage to get sponsorship,” said a headmaster from Namakkal. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp