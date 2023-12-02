Home States Tamil Nadu

Salary, pension: JAC-Madurai Kamaraj University to start protest from December 4

Committee coordinator Muthiah, in a press statement said, they handed over a petition requesting the prompt disbursement of both salaries and pensions.

Published: 02nd December 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Kamaraj University

Madurai Kamaraj University (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Joint Action Committee of Madurai Kamaraj University (JAC-MKU) has planned a series of protests against MKU authorities for delaying salaries and pension, a day after JAC-MKU representatives met Vice Chancellor J Kumar on Thursday, December 4.

Committee coordinator Muthiah, in a press statement said, they handed over a petition requesting the prompt disbursement of both salaries and pensions. "The recurring delay in payments despite numerous appeals from the JAC was highlighted. We emphasised that the V-C cannot evade the responsibility of ensuring timely disbursal of salary and pension," he added.
 
Muthiah further stated the V-C said he met the finance and higher education secretaries on November 20, requested `10.5 crore to cover the salaries for the month, and expressed intentions to correspond with the education minister and chief minister.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University protests delaying salaries pension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp