Salary, pension: JAC-Madurai Kamaraj University to start protest from December 4

MADURAI: The Joint Action Committee of Madurai Kamaraj University (JAC-MKU) has planned a series of protests against MKU authorities for delaying salaries and pension, a day after JAC-MKU representatives met Vice Chancellor J Kumar on Thursday, December 4.

Committee coordinator Muthiah, in a press statement said, they handed over a petition requesting the prompt disbursement of both salaries and pensions. "The recurring delay in payments despite numerous appeals from the JAC was highlighted. We emphasised that the V-C cannot evade the responsibility of ensuring timely disbursal of salary and pension," he added.



Muthiah further stated the V-C said he met the finance and higher education secretaries on November 20, requested `10.5 crore to cover the salaries for the month, and expressed intentions to correspond with the education minister and chief minister.

