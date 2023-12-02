Smugglers use returnees at Tiruchy airport as carriers to sneak in gold

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Gold smugglers at Tiruchy airport have found a new target - thousands of workers from the district and nearby areas who return from foreign countries to their hometown for a holiday or after their work contract runs out.

The smugglers are luring these workers into becoming carriers to sneak in gold and even electronic items. On offer are a fully paid trip and a commission of Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 for the assignment, a reliable source told TNIE.

"Thousands from Tiruchy and surrounding areas work in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and other countries. Many of them return to their hometown after their work contract ends or for holidays. It is these men who have become targets for smugglers," the source said.

Besides, smugglers contact the couriers through agents and for every consignment successfully smuggled into Tiruchy, the couriers get the promised payment, the source added. In any case, the couriers do not know either the supplier or the person to whom they deliver the goods.

After landing at the airport, they are instructed to wait and a person, carrying a photograph of the courier, picks up the package. Recently, customs officials seized gold worth Rs 2.50 crore from five passengers. Three officials, working at the airport, were also transferred. But the illegal trade is flourishing, especially during night.

"Mostly the smuggling happens only at night. This happens with the help of customs officials. Although gold is confiscated sometimes, it is not formally confiscated or no arrest is made," the source said. When contacted, Tiruchy Airport Customs Joint Commissioner A Dhileeban told TNIE that most of those involved in the illegal trade are labourers and those who fell prey to job scams abroad and are unable to return to India.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation. All people have access to the airport premises. So if we get information about the presence of smugglers on the premises, we will catch them," he added. Because of prevalent gold smuggling, all are being treated with suspicion, rue passengers. A passenger from Madurai said, "I am coming back to my hometown after 1.5 years. Officials treat those who bring gold and others in the same manner. It annoys us. This should be avoided."

