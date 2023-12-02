Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Car of missing Perambalur teacher found abandoned with blood stains

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The car of a government school teacher in the Perambalur district who is missing, along with her colleague, since November 15, was found in  Ukkadam on Friday. Police found blood on the car floor and a hammer with blood stains in the boot of the vehicle that was parked in Mohammed Khani Rowthar Street near Ukkadam. A sniffer dog that was pressed into service ran for around 500 metres before losing track.

According to police, Deepa (42), wife of Balamurugan of Attur Road at Veppanthattai in Perambalur, was working as a teacher in the government higher secondary school at V Kalathur. The couple has two children.  Deepa had gone to school on November 15 in a car and did not return home. On the same day, her colleague N Venkatesan (44) also went missing. Perambalur police are investigating the cases.

On Thursday night, residents of Mohammed Khani Rowthar Street found that a car had been parked in the street for the last three days and informed Big Bazaar Street police who checked it and informed Perambalur police based on the registration number. On Friday, a  team of police from V Kalathur checked the car and confirmed it was Deepa’s car.

Sources said Deepa’s mangalsutra, anklets, debit cards, and two mobile phones of Venkatesan were also found in the car. Sniffer dog Wilma ran towards the Ukkadam bus stand. Sources added that Venkatesan lost around `30 lakhs in the share market and had borrowed a few lakhs from Deepa’s husband. The two teachers allegedly switched off their mobile phones on November 15. The Coimbatore city police and Perambalur district police are jointly investigating the case.

