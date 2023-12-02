Tamil Nadu officials upbeat over amendment to ‘counter’ ED inquiry without nod

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government officials have welcomed the amendment to the 50-year-old Government Servants Conduct Rules by introducing new provisions wherein state officials’ inquiry should be done only after a prior, written notice and after getting intimation from superior officials.

This will usher in transparency and fix responsibility on officials, said a state government official who is in the know of the order passed by the government on November 8. The government brought in the rules to counter the Enforcement Directorate, which has inquiring officials without a written notice or summons.

The amendment came into being following the inquiry of officials from the Water Resources Department in the sand mining case. According to sources, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has issued a Government Order to amend the provisions of the Conduct Rules, 1973 - Rule 13 on the appearance of officials for inquiry or adducing evidence during the inquiry.

According to the GO issued by the Human Resources Management Department, the state has observed that in various judgments by courts, it was held that government servants shall appear for inquiry only when a written notice or summons is served from the competent authority as such the government decided to amend the rules.

Under the amendment, the government servant while providing evidence at an inquiry conducted by any person, committee or authority appointed by the state or centre shall attend only after a written notice is served on him and after giving intimation thereof to the appropriate authority, which could be his immediate superior. Similarly, the new provisions also put a check on providing official documents during the inquiry. Under the amendment, the government official would produce any official document to the person, committee or authority only after getting permission from the appropriate authority.

