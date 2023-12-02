Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Panel to check child marriages in Chidambaram Natarajar temple sought

The petition was filed by advocate S Saranya alleging the Chidambaram Podhu Dheekshitar Committee recently arranged the marriage of children aged between 12-15 years inside the temple.

Poster to create awareness against child marriage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq on Friday ordered notice to the government authorities concerned including Cuddalore SP to file a reply to a public interest litigation seeking the formation of a monitoring committee to check the conduct of child marriages in Chidambaram Natarajar temple.

She prayed the court to issue appropriate orders to constitute a district-level permanent monitoring committee to prevent the solemnisation of minor marriages in the temple. The counsel representing the police submitted that the district police have been holding a probe into the complaint of child marriage. The bench, directing the SP to file reply in two weeks, asked the petitioner to make Podhu Deekshitar Committee as a respondent in the case.

