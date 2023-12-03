Home States Tamil Nadu

Flooded streets in Chennai reveal govt’s incompetence: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Published: 03rd December 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

People wading through a flooded street in Madhavaram, Chennai | shiba prasads sahu

By Express News Service

SALEM: Rainwater stagnation in Chennai shows the administrative incompetence of the DMK government, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem on Saturday. Speaking to media persons after a consultation meeting held in Omalur, he said, “The state government had announced Rs 4000 crore for drainage works in Chennai and assured people that there will not be any water stagnation. However, Chennai has been severely affected by the recent rains as the stormwater drains are not constructed properly. This shows the administrative incompetence of the government.”

He further alleged that the state government is wasting public money on events like car races in Island Grounds (Theevu Thidal) in Chennai, which is organised at a cost of Rs 242 crore, where Rs 42 crore has been spent to create tracks. “Why should the race be conducted on Island Grounds, when we already have a race track in Irungattukottai? Many government projects like Amma canteens are floundering without funds and the government is wasting people’s money in such events. This is highly condemnable.” Palaniswami also said the race will cause inconvenience to the public as its location is near government hospitals, railway stations and ports.

When asked about the DVAC raid at ED office, he said, “A mistake is a mistake irrespective of who commits it, and the law will be doing its duty.” Talking about parliamentary elections, he said 90% of preliminary work is completed, which includes setting up booth committees in each district. “Other works will be completed in a week. After that, we will discuss the election strategies with the party’s chief functionaries and will announce the alliance as the election approaches,” he said.To the question about alleged threats to the Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker, M Appavu, Palaniswami said, “As far as AIADMK is concerned, we respect him. But we don’t value his speech as he always supports DMK in Assembly.”

