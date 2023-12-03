Four assault 17-year-old in Tamil Nadu, booked under SC/ST Act

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Four people including a minor were booked on Saturday under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old youth over previous enmity near Devipattinam. The accused have been identified as Nanthishwaran (22), G Ajay (19), R Muthupandi (24) and a 17-year-old youth from Vaigai region. The victim is a resident of Pottagavayal village in Paramakudi.

Police said the accused attacked and inflicted burn injuries on the youth, belonging to the SC community, while he was beside his house on Friday. The attack is suspected to be a case of previous enmity as the youths had engaged in a verbal spat amid the Vadamadu Manjuvirattu event held in August.

The accused are still at large, they have been booked under sections 341, 342, 294(b), 323, 325, and 506(i) of IPC and sections 3(i)(r), 3(i) (s) and 3(2)(va) of SC/ST PoA Amendment Act, 2015. Further investigation is underway.

