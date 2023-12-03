Heavy rain, wind to hit north TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a deep depression likely to intensify into a cyclone and bring heavy to very heavy rains to some parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu from Sunday, those districts of the state have been put on alert. The districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu on Saturday announced that schools and colleges will be closed on Monday.

The TN government has already dispatched state and national disaster response teams to districts likely to be affected while Southern Railway cancelled 144 trains in anticipation of bad weather. The Chennai airport has set up a team to monitor the airfield, terminals and water in the Adyar river.

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moving at a speed of 17kmph, is centered 440km east-southeast of Puducherry and 420km southeast of Chennai. It is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Sunday, reach west-central Bay of Bengal over south Andhra and north TN on Monday and cross the south Andhra coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday with maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph. Once it forms, the cyclone will be called Michaung.

According to S Balachandran, additional director general of meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, heavy rains and very heavy rains can be expected in a few places in northern coastal areas from Tiruvallur to Cuddalore on Sunday while Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, and delta districts are likely to get heavy rains in one or two places.

On Monday, very heavy to heavy rains are expected in a few places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, and Tirupattur. Heavy rain is also likely in a few places over Kallakurichi and Villupuram.

The rain will increase gradually in TN from Sunday and reduce as the cyclonic storm moves towards Andhra Pradesh. Strong wind with speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting gradually to 80 kmph is likely to occur over the northern coastal regions till Monday. A warning has been issued to fishermen not to venture into the sea, Balachandran added.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Health told the health department to ensure a medical team is present at all cyclone rescue shelters and identify antenatal mothers expecting to delivery in flood-prone areas and admit them to nearby health centres before the cyclone. Supply of emergency essentials and beds in all primary health centres and upgraded primary health centres should be kept ready, the DPH said.

Electricity minister Thangam Thennarasu assured that three lakh electric poles have been kept in stock across the state and 15,500 field workers have been assigned to address complaints during the storm. Officials at Minnagam, the centralised consumer care unit, have been told to promptly address complaints.

Balachandran said that while the normal rainfall for TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas from October 1 till date is 36 cm, the region has so far received only 34 cm which is 7% less than normal.

