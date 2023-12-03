Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC calls for report from Uthamapalayam JM on inquiry into death of man in Theni reserve forest

Instead, an FIR was registered against her father on baseless allegations under various sections including 307 IPC.

Published: 03rd December 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Uthamapalayam judicial magistrate to submit a report on the inquiry conducted by him into an incident wherein a man, Eswaran, was shot dead by a forest official in Theni reserve forest on October 28.

Hearing a petition filed by E Vinothini, daughter of the deceased, seeking action against forest officials, Justice G Ilangovan directed the magistrate to file the report, along with the copies of the statements recorded by him during the inquiry, in a sealed cover. Further directions were issued to the additional public prosecutor to produce the entire case records to the court. The case has been adjourned to Wednesday for passing orders.

In her petition, Vinothini stated that Eswaran, who was watering plants in the night of October 28, was dragged into the reserve forest by officials including Thirumurugan, Pitchchai, Muralidharan, George alias Ponnikutty, Prabhu, Suman, Eswaran, Karthik and Santhana Kumar and shot dead.

Vinothini added that though she had submitted a petition with Theni SP after the incident, he refused to accept it. Instead, an FIR was registered against her father on baseless allegations under various sections including 307 IPC.

In the FIR, it was stated that the officials went to the spot after getting information of unidentified individuals hunting wild animals. It further said that Eswaran was shot to death due to his alleged attempt to murder the officials, Vinothini alleged in the petition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theni reserve forest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp