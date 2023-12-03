Madras HC calls for report from Uthamapalayam JM on inquiry into death of man in Theni reserve forest

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Uthamapalayam judicial magistrate to submit a report on the inquiry conducted by him into an incident wherein a man, Eswaran, was shot dead by a forest official in Theni reserve forest on October 28.

Hearing a petition filed by E Vinothini, daughter of the deceased, seeking action against forest officials, Justice G Ilangovan directed the magistrate to file the report, along with the copies of the statements recorded by him during the inquiry, in a sealed cover. Further directions were issued to the additional public prosecutor to produce the entire case records to the court. The case has been adjourned to Wednesday for passing orders.

In her petition, Vinothini stated that Eswaran, who was watering plants in the night of October 28, was dragged into the reserve forest by officials including Thirumurugan, Pitchchai, Muralidharan, George alias Ponnikutty, Prabhu, Suman, Eswaran, Karthik and Santhana Kumar and shot dead.

Vinothini added that though she had submitted a petition with Theni SP after the incident, he refused to accept it. Instead, an FIR was registered against her father on baseless allegations under various sections including 307 IPC.

In the FIR, it was stated that the officials went to the spot after getting information of unidentified individuals hunting wild animals. It further said that Eswaran was shot to death due to his alleged attempt to murder the officials, Vinothini alleged in the petition.

