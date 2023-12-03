Madras HC questions rationale behind raising structures at Natarajar temple

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has questioned the rationale behind raising structures on the premises of the Natarajar temple in Chidambaram and asked the Podhu Dikshithars to halt such activity. Justices R Mahadevan and PD Audikesavalu raised the queries on Friday when a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department came up for hearing. “How these constructions happened inside the temple; under what authority they have done it?” the bench asked.

Asking the counsel to advise the Podhu Dikshithars to stop the constructions, the bench said, otherwise, it may have to pass an injunction. Further, it said if required, the district judge would be directed to hold an inspection in the temple and submit a report to the court. It is the bounden duty of all to preserve the ancient temple, the bench urged.

Special Government Pleader (Special GP) for HR&CE NRR Arun Natarajan sought an injunction against the construction activity carried out without taking any prior permission. Following an inspection held by the department officials, a notice was issued to stop all further constructions. However, unmindful of the heritage nature of the temple and the notice, they are swiftly proceeding with the construction, he submitted. Advocate Harishankar, representing Podhu Dhikshithars, gave an undertaking that the construction activity, if any, would be stopped immediately and no further constructions would be carried out.

