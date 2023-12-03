Man acquitted in blast case tries self-immolation on premises of Coimbatore Corpn office

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 47-year-old man, who was arrested in the 1998 serial bomb blast case, was booked for allegedly attempting to immolate self on the premises of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation office on Friday. According to police, A Nazar (47) of Anbu Nagar in South Ukkadam was one of the arrested persons in the 1998 serial bomb blast case, who was then released with 142 people from the case.

On Friday, Nazar announced a protest at the corporation office, demanding the authorities to provide basic amenities in where he is residing. During the protest, he allegedly poured fuel on him near the Commissioner and Mayor’s chamber to get attention to his grievance. Also, he allegedly prevented the corporation officials from discharging their duties on the second floor, said police.

Based on the complaint from Assistant Engineer S Jeevaraj, Nazar was booked under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (i) (Criminal Intimidation) of IPC. Meanwhile, he was also booked in another case followed by the complaint received from the sub-inspector Ukkadam K Venkatachalaboopathy, under section 309 (Attempt to commit suicide) IPC. Ukkadam police arrested Nazar and remanded him to prison. Further investigation is on.

