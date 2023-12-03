Rainfall deficit: Dharmapuri farmers fear low sugarcane production

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri fear drought and low sugarcane production as the district records a major deficit in rainfall. As per the data from the district administration, the district only had 200.26 mm of rain so far, when it usually receives over 942 mm of rainfall every year. Farmers urged the authorities to make necessary preparations to tackle the anticipated hard summer.

The population of Dharmapuri is entirely reliant on its agriculture and rainfall levels are often closely monitored by the farmers. However, the data from the district administration showed that the district has so far only got 189 mm of northeast monsoon rain. Farmers also reported that ‘water levels in Chinnar dam, one of the key reservoirs along with other dams in the district has also reduced to alarming proportions and this could disrupt sugarcane cultivation in Palacode and Pennagaram areas.

According to data from PWD(WRO), out of the eight dams in the district, five dams have less than 40% capacity. Speaking to TNIE, R Ganesh, a farmer from Palacode said, “Since 2020, both the southwest and northeast monsoon have been abundant which has greatly replenished the groundwater reserves and various lakes across the district. But this year, the rains have been extremely poor, and almost all lakes and ponds have little to no water. The data show a deficit rainfall, so our prospects for the next year seem bleak.”

Another farmer, K Selvraj from Nallampalli said, “This year’s rains have been poor. Data showed that the district only received 335.89 mm of southwest monsoon rain, which is well below the normal rainfall of 403 mm. Now, the northeast monsoon has also been poor. So our water storage will not last long. Hence we urge the administration to ensure that preparations are made to aid the farmers during the summer, especially when our deficit is close to 200 mm.”

However, When TNIE spoke to officials in the Dharmapuri administration they said, “This year the northeast monsoon has been delayed and in the upcoming month there is a possibility of heavy rains. So farmers need not be concerned.”

