Special teams at Tiruppur and Krishnagiri to nab Kovai burglar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A special team investigating the burglary at Jos Alukkas Jewelry showroom in the city questioned the mother-in-law of the suspect on Saturday. The remaining four special teams consisting of around 40 police personnel have been camping at Dharapuram in Tirupur and Krishnagiri districts after they received information that the suspect might be hiding there.

On November 28, early morning, an unidentified man burgled the Jos Alukkas Jewelry showroom on a 100-feet road at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city and decamped with 4.6 kg of gold, diamond and platinum jewels along with 700 grams of silver articles worth more than Rs 2.6 crore.

Special teams of police led by Deputy Commissioners G Chandeesh and K Shanmugam identified the burglar M Vijayakumar alias Vinoth (24) a native of Deva Reddiyur near Harur in Dharmapuri district on Wednesday. Initially, police conducted searches in areas adjoining Kerala border based on rumours that he had escaped to the neighbouring state as it was near Anaimalai.

Meanwhile, they got a tip-off that he was roaming in the Krishnagiri and Tirupur districts to reach his native where he allegedly hid the remaining ornaments of around 600 grams, said police sources. A senior police officer said, “We inquired his friend Suresh but did not know about his burglary plan. So Suresh was set free.”

