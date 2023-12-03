Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: CCTV footage shows missing boys went inside Colachel harbour

A missing complaint has been lodged with the Colachel police in this regard.

Published: 03rd December 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 09:47 AM

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Kanniyakumari district police have formed special teams to trace the two brothers, who went missing from Colachel harbour a month back. The boys, identified as Rithik Rosan (16) and Athavan (9), are sons of Rajam and Raja, residents of Kodimunai. A missing complaint has been lodged with the Colachel police in this regard.

According to the complainant, Rajam, the incident took place on November 3 around 7.40 pm. She had arrived at the Colachel bus stand along with her children. After boarding a bus to Madurai, she asked the boys to return home, but they failed to do so. Following this, she lodged a complaint with the police, the next day.

In a press release, the police said that special teams led by Eraniel inspector have been tasked to trace the children and added that CCTV footage showed that they had crossed the Colachel check post around 8.05 pm, but failed to return. Information has been passed to the coastal security group and the Kerala police to find the boys, read the release.

