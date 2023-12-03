Home States Tamil Nadu

TN speaker Appavu says he was threatened by ‘ED touts’

Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai said the entire ED department cannot be suspected because one employee was found guilty.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI/ NILGIRIS: Assembly speaker and Radhapuram MLA M Appavu said he was threatened by a few people who claimed to have been sent by the ED, for the past three months. He was inaugurating the Kalaignar Karunanidhi centenary job fair in Tirunelveli.

“During the third time, I asked the person to go away as I carried out only agriculture. They even said the centre had tasked them with the job to disturb me, and suggested moving out of his locality or change the phone number,” he said, adding the ED sends touts to usurp money from politicians and businessman.
“If they do not budge, the probe agencies send notices. ED, CBI and I-T departments have deployed brokers for them, to mediate with the targeted politicians and businessmen,” Appavu further alleged.

While taking part in youth wing meeting at Ooty, Udhayanidhi said the procedure of DVAC arresting ED officer is as per law. Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai said the entire ED department cannot be suspected because one employee was found guilty.

M Appavu

