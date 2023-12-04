Cyclone Michaung: 1k motor pumps deployed in Chennai: CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday reviewed preparations to manage the impact of Cyclone Michaung on the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, which are expected to receive very heavy rains over the next two days. Visiting the State Emergency Operation Centre, the CM told reporters that over 1,000 motor pumps had been deployed in Chennai, which is likely to bear the brunt of the storm before it makes landfall on the south Andhra coast, to drain floodwaters from low-lying parts of the city.

The CM urged public to avoid venturing outdoors during heavy rains, and warned against potential hazards such as falling trees. Stalin said disaster response teams were strategically positioned in various districts. As many as 14 State Disaster Response Force teams with 350 personnel and nine National Disaster Response Force teams with 224 personnel have been stationed in the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, and Chennai. Stalin said a warning SMS has been sent to 2.44 crore people in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts. Caution messages have been sent to fishermen and the residents of coastal districts through 437 warning centres. As a result, all fishing boats have been anchored safely.

During his discussion with SEOC officials and revenue and disaster management authorities, Stalin stressed the importance of issuing of comprehensive advisories to government officials, Greater Chennai Corporation representatives, and district collectors. So far, the state has set up 121 multipurpose centres and 4,967 relief centres across TNtn. Stalin said collectors have been instructed to accommodate people from flood-prone areas in the relief centres. So far, 685 people have been accommodated in 11 centres in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts.

He also stressed the need for meticulous execution of precautionary measures, with round-the-clock operations at the SEOC, GCC, Tangedco, and related control centres. He said ministers KN Nehru, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, Ma Subramanian and PK Sekerbabu are responsible for tracking disaster response and relief in Chennai while S Muthusamy, TM Anbarasan and P Moorthy have been deployed to handle the situation in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur respectively.

